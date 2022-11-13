GENEVA — Details of the allocation of money for an Ohio Capital improvement project are being finalized between the city, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and SPIRE Institute, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
The city applied for money for an $800,000 project for improvements at the recreation center and the creation of a lacrosse field at SPIRE Institute in Harpersfield Township, Varckette said. At the time, the proposed allocation would have paid for a variety of improvements, including a new roof at the community center.
When the funds were offered, a much lower amount was allocated to the two projects, Varckette said. He said $250,000 is available for the recreation center and lacrosse instead of the larger amount that was in the original application.
Varckette said he met with SPIRE Institute leaders and a final agreement between the three parties will be drawn up in the near future.
“We are actively getting new quotes for floor refurbishing and painting,” Varckette said. He said a new scoreboard may also be purchased for the center.
He said SPIRE Institute will receive a portion of the $250,000 for the creation of the new field that could be used by the city in the future.
