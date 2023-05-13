ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Talk about puppy love!
Last weekend’s Can the Cruiser event brought in 6,820 pounds of pet supplies and food, $1,466 in money and gift cards, and Infield Chiropractic Clinic donated $500.
All proceeds were donated to Harbor Cat Rescue and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League.
The event was held May 6 outside Wal-Mart, Tractor Supply and Pet Supply Plus off of North Ridge East.
The Ashtabula Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol sponsored the event, in partnership with the Ashtabula County Sheriffs Department, Ashtabula City Police Department, Geneva Police Department, Geneva-on-the-Lake Police Department, North Kingsville Police Department, Conneaut Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.