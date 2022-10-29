GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — The land along Lake Erie west of Breakwater Beach will have a different look next year after the removal of cabins and the construction of new campsites, said Gary Gerrone, manage of Geneva State Park.
Twelve cabins are being transported to a landfill after18 years at the park, Gerrone said.
This was a trial year with only a partial reservation option,” Gerrone said.
He said the cabins were built in 2004 and opened fully in 2005.
“It was understood that the cabins would have a lifespan of about 10 years. Despite the beating they took from Lake Erie winters, which often encased them in ice, they lasted 18 years,” he said.
“The site is being transformed into 20 full-service camp sites, four of which will be pull-throughs. Camping is very popular at the park and this will add 20 sites to our current 100 sites, Gerrone said.
The change will also increase full-service sites to 39. The site will be one of the few camping areas available on Lake Erie.
“Campers are really looking forward to it,” he sai.
Gerrone said an existing pavilion on the site couldw be repurposed into a nature center.
