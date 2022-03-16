ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — A bus garage for the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools is one step closer to reality with engineering plans are nearing completion, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“The goal is to have everything on our campus and that includes or transportation department,” Edison said.
He said the bus drivers have gone above and beyond for the kids and this will be a nice place for them to work.
The bus garage is scheduled to be built to the northwest side of the Pymatuning Valley Middle School.
Edison said the bus garage may have other uses, but those plans have not been finalized.
“We are exploring different options to see how we can maximize the building,” he said. “It will house our maintenance department as well.”
“Right now we are down to three general contractors,” said PVLS Treasurer Tom Brockway. He said the engineering plans are nearing completion and then a contractor will be chose.
“We are trying to have a groundbreaking in June,” Brockway said.
He said material will hopefully be on site by the end of May.
Brockway said the district has been saving money since 2014 with the intent of building the garage which is expected to cost over $2 million. He said it will have four bays and include a bay to wash the busses.
“We are excited,” Brockway said.
The district settled a lawsuit with the village of Andover that included a $50,000 tap in fee for the bus garage, according to court records. The village had sought to have the district annex into the village and the school district declined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.