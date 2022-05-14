ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Burger King restaurant on Route 20 was closed on Saturday evening after fire damaged the building, said Ashtabula Township Fire Department Shift Lieutenant Joe DeFazio.
"We got called for a structure fire at Burger King and there was black smoke coming out of the roof of the building," DeFazio said.
The fire was in the ventilation equipment for the cooking equipment.
"We called Ashtabula Fire Department for mutual aid and extinguished the fire," DeFazio said.
He said the fire occurred around 2:39 p.m. and everyone was safely evacuated. He said firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and a half.
DeFazio said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He added that there were no injuries in the fire.
"They are not going to be open for a while," DeFazio said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.