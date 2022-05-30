ASHTABULA — Mildred “Peanut” Tomblin joined the U.S. Marines on a bet, but she stayed for a decade and never stopped serving others.
Tomblin, 64, said she joined the marines in 1979 after her sister said she couldn’t hack it and stayed till 1989, rising to the rank of staff sergeant. She said she would have made it a career but came home to take care of her mother.
Tomblin went to boot camp at Parris Island and never looked back. She eventually ran the office in Brook Park where she was stationed for a decade.
“I have traveled quite a bit,” she said of her time in the U.S. Marines, but she never traveled outside the country. She said she just missed Desert Storm when she left the Marines to help her mother.
Tomblin went on to become a nurse’s aid and then started cooking at G.O. Development Corp in 2007. She often cooks five days a week to help serve the homeless.
“It’s giving back,” she said of her willingness to help cook for those less fortunate.
“I give of myself where I am needed. I am doing God’s will,” she said of her efforts.
Drew Thomas, president of the G.O. Development Corp., said Tomblin has been a fantastic volunteer.
“She has been a volunteer for many years,” Thomas said. He said she works as one of the cooks multiple days a week.
“She is a happy face down there. She likes helping people,” he said.
