Power outages made driving an adventure in Ashtabula and Ashtabula Township as traffic lights went dark and motorists had to carefully negotiate intersections after high winds hit Ashtabula County on Thursday night.
Fire departments throughout the county reported little damage but many people were without power along Route 20 in Ashtabula Township and numerous places in the city of Ashtabula.
Ashtabula firefighters said there were not many calls related to wind damage, but there were people without power.
Ashtabula Township Fire Department Lt. Wayne Lomas said even the fire department was without power but operating on a generator. He said there was a wires-down call on Wilson Avenue.
Conneaut and Geneva fire departments reported no storm-related damage and Geneva reported no power outages as well.
