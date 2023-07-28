The Ashtabula area provides a lot of recreational opportunities in the summer including, swimming, biking, boating and fishing.
Warm weather draws people to the shoreline at Walnut Beach, Lake Shore Park and along the Ashtabula River and surrounding creeks.
The opportunity to get some sun and cool off in Lake Erie is one of the drawing cards to Walnut Beach. Dozens of people were cooling off in the lake on Monday afternoon and many more ran the Wine and Walleye 5K at the beach.
Fishermen fill the parking lot at Lake Shore Park before venturing out on to Lake Erie to fish for walleye.
Hundreds of people take advantage of the pavilions for summer reunions and birthday parties.
Point Park is a great place to view the boating activity in Ashtabula Harbor. Every half hour the lift bridge rises to allow boats to head to Lake Erie or return from an excursion on the lake.
For more information, go to https://visitashtabulacounty.com/travel-guide/
