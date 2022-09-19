ORWELL TOWNSHIP — Fire destroyed a “club house” at a residence at 6000 Route 45 North early Sunday morning, said Orwell Fire Chief Scott Merlino.
Merlino said the call came in at 3:43 a.m. and the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. He said the building was used for storage and as a second residence.
He said the property used to be a driving range. Merlino said nobody was hurt during the fire or while firefighters were battling the blaze.
Firefighters from Orwell, Windsor, Rome, Morgan, Mesopotamia, Farmington and Wayne fire departments responded to the fire that was a total loss.
Merlino did not have damage estimates, but indicated there were a lot of items in the building. The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office will conduct the investigation.
“It took about 30,000 gallons of water to get it out,” Merlino said.
Firefighters were on the scene from more than four hours.
