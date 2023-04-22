ASHTABULA — Students in Building Bridges have been working hard to master grade level standards in preparation for upcoming state tests.
Using Ohio’s framework to educate the whole child, students made stress relieving squishies this week as a coping strategy. Squishies are soft toys designed to relief stress by squeezing them.
“Most of our students enjoy and excel at a hands-on curriculum and instruction and enjoy opportunities to be creative,” said teacher Gabe Juist.
The squishies help students to reduce and cope with stress as part of the Ohio Social and Emotional Classroom Curriculum, as well as a reward for working hard to master their grade level state standards.
“As a teacher, I believe that working with the students in group activities creates a bond with them,” said teacher Kristi Perry. “We also enjoy seeing the growth of students, as we begin to see them use the tools and coping strategies that they have been taught.”
This activity was a joint effort of Building Bridges teachers Kristi Perry, Gabe Juist, and paraprofessionals Lisa Illig and Lori Accettola.
The Ashtabula County Educational Service Center (ACESC) operates Building Bridges and Happy Hearts classrooms on West 13th Street in Ashtabula.
ACESC Superintendent Mike Candela said he wishes all students good luck on their state tests and encourages them to remember to use the tools they’ve been taught this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.