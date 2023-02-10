ORWELL — An Amish buggy driver was ejected from his vehicle Wednesday after failing to yield at an intersection, according to police.
Police were called at about 10:40 a.m. to the intersection of Routes 45 and 322 for a report of a semi-truck versus buggy.
The buggy driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, reports show. The horse was uninjured.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to police.
