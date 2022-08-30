ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Buckeye Local Schools had a smooth first day of classes on Tuesday, with administrators looking forward to new programs geared to help students learn better.
Buckeye had a great opening day, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“All of the buildings looked great and the students were really excited to be back in school with their teachers and classmates,” he said. “Transportation went extremely well. Very few calls today. I think our first annual Back to School Celebration was such a success last week that everyone was looking forward to getting school started.”
Colucci said he’s thankful to the Buckeye Board of Education for being so supportive.
“We have hired an additional school resource officer and a security guard for the safety of our students and staff,” he said. “We now have two school resource officers and a security guard.”
Buckeye boasts something else new this year — a Community Learning Center (CLC) called “The EDGE,” located at Braden Middle School.
“It will help serve students throughout the entire district,” Colucci said.
Ridgeview Elementary School Principal Tracy DeLuca said she’s excited about three new tools available for teachers and administrators to help children.
“Branching Minds is a way to track test results and find students that may need educational intervention.” she said. “You can look at the whole class or break it down.”
DeLuca said a separate educational tool is IXL Learning Company, which tracks learning to better meet students needs. A third program, Edulastic, helps students to use critical thinking skills.
Braden Middle School Principal Bill Billington greeted students in an assembly Tuesday morning.
“We are focusing on culture and climate this year,” he said.
He also said a mentoring program, in which older students assist younger ones, is in the works.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.