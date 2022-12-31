ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Water cascading from broken pipes that caused extensive damage to Edgewood High School will apparently not delay the start of classes next week, said Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci.
Colucci said the staff at Edgewood did an amazing job to get the school back in shape after water poured from broken pipes on the second floor of the school down to the main office and adjacent hallways.
The superintendent said several pipes broke during the low temperatures that occurred on Christmas Day into Dec. 26.
Neil Bennett, who is in charge of transportation, maintenance and shares operating manager responsibilities with Colucci, said he received a call on Monday morning from a teacher.
“The wood shop teacher called me and said his wood shop was flooded,” Bennett said. He said he called the maintenance staff and they began the cleanup.
Bennett said then he conducted a walk-through of the building and found damage in the office area and two nearby hallways.
He said Belfour, a company that specializes in cleaning up damage after similar incidents, and NEO Plumbing were brought in to get the school ready for the second half of the school year.
Bennett said Belfour officials said they handled similar damage issues at 10 schools throughout the state of Ohio.
“I can’t believe our custodial staff and Neil Bennett and the contractors and vendors,” Colucci said of the cleanup efforts
Colucci said a meeting was held on Friday morning where the decision to open on Tuesday was made.
The superintendent said there will be a walk-through on Monday at which a final decision will be made, but anticipates the high school will be open as scheduled on Tuesday.
Colucci said the district’s insurance company will handle the claims.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.