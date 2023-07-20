ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a resolution asking voters to approve an additional 0.5-mill tax to raise $46.6 million to build a new school for grades Pre-K to 12.
In May, the board adopted a resolution authorizing the board to participate in the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission Classroom Facilities Assistance Program.
The project consists of building one new school on the Edgewood Senior High School property to house grades Pre-K to 12, and then demolish Edgewood High, Braden Junior High, Ridgeview Elementary and Kingsville Elementary.
Kingsville Elementary and Braden Middle School were built in 1928. Ridgeview Elementary was built in 1957, and Edgewood High School was built in 1961.
The state share of the $90 million project is now at 68 percent, or $61 million, and Buckeye’s share is at 32 percent, or $29 million, Superintendent Patrick Colucci said.
“The project was delayed due to COVID,” he said. “We are taking the first steps to putting a levy on the ballot in November for new facilities.”
Over the last year, district officials have gathered information and performed assessments on the condition of each school. They also surveyed existing school district property to ensure it meets the district’s needs.
With the help of the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the determination is that costly repairs and replacements to failing systems and structures will continue to deplete district funds, Colucci said.
The board also:
• Appointed Trina Severino, fourth-grade teacher at Kingsville Elementary.
• Appointed Brittany Revlock, seventh-grade math teacher, salary to be determined.
• Appointed Raeann Eldred, kindergarten long-term substitute, Kingsville Elementary, effective Aug. 23, 2023.
• Changed assignment for Holly White, kindergarten teacher, to second-grade teacher at KingsvilleElementary.
• Changed assignment for Renee Mattson, from part-time art teacher at Braden Middle School to full-time art teacher at Edgewood High School.
• Changed assignment for Christopher Coxon, from sixth-grade social studies teacher to eighth-grade social studies teacher at Braden Middle School.
• Changed assignment for Jennifer Chandler from seventh-grade math teacher to sixth-grade social studies teacher at Braden Middle School.
• Accepted the resignation of Emily Petrick, fourth-grade teacher at Kingsville Elementary, effective Aug. 1.
• Accepted the resignation of Jennifer Swiger, a nurse at Kingsville Elementary, effective July 31.
• Approved the following volunteers: Roman Vencill and Aaron Feather for boys golf, and Ryan Petro for varsity football.
