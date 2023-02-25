ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Buckeye Local School Board of Education hired several coaches for the 2023-24 school year at Tuesday night’s meeting.
All of the certified hires will begin their duties on Aug. 1.
Olajuwon Cooper, who has more than seven years experience, will serve as varsity head football coach for $6,558.
Steve Hill, who has more than seven years experience, will serve as head coach of the cross country team for $5,830.
Kaytee Shimek, who has one year of experience, will serve as head coach of the varsity girls soccer team for $5,830.
Renee Mattson, who has more than seven years experience, will serve as varsity head coach for the girls’ tennis team for $5,830.
Christina Fischer, with four years experience, will serve as head coach of the varsity girls golf team. Her salary has not yet been determined.
Louis Murphy was given a supplemental contract to serve the current school year as assistant boys tennis coach. He will be paid $1,430.
In other business, the school board:
• Held a public hearing on the 2023-24 school calendar, marking Aug. 23 as the first day of school for students.
• Accepted a $3,000 donation to the Buckeye Local School District Food Service Department for the Free Breakfast and Free Lunch Program from the Shelby Family Foundation of Ashtabula, Ohio (an American Endowment Foundation Donor Advised Fund).
• Employed Gregory Stolfer, Jr. as a technology substitute for the 2023-2024 school year, at a rate of $20 per hour for a total of 150 hours not to exceed $3,000.
• Authorized the district to use the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center to provide audiology services at the rate of $71 per hour.
• Congratulated the following Students of the Month for January: Ian Thayne, 10th grade, Edgewood High School; Caden Andes, seventh grade, Braden Middle School; Samuel Juncker, first grade, Kingsville Elementary School, and Bentley Wolfe, third grade, Ridgeview Elementary School.
• Employed Julie Huntley to serve as a permanent substitute teacher at Ridgeview Elementary for $140 a day, effective Feb. 3, 2023.
• Approved the Facility Use Agreement with the American Red Cross to use Braden Middle School for disaster-related activities should a disaster strike Ashtabula County.
