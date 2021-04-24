CONNEAUT — Earth Day celebration was in the air on Saturday afternoon at Buccia Vineyard as the importance of environmental awareness was recognized in a variety of forms.
Earth Day was held for the first time on April 22, 1970 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. The event has now spread to 193 countries around the world and was the original idea of Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson.
Buccia Vineyard owner Bill Holden celebrated Earth Day with "A Touch of Gray" providing Gratetful Dead and classic rock music in an outdoor setting within yards of the grape vines.
Paul Mechling, a Pierpont Township resident, spoke on the importance of sustainable forestry. He detailed the importance of trees in a healthy environment highlighting how trees filter the air, produce oxygen and help to buffer climate change.
Holden also announced the award of a financial donation to ab organization for work in environmental education.
"It's the Gateway Outdoor Learning Center," he said.
Holden said the organization focuses on educating youth about the outdoors and the environment.
The center will receive $2 for each bottle of the Buccia Earth Day Rose Wine sold during 2021. He said a similar donation last year ended up being about $750 to another environmental organization.
Two Conneaut couples were excited to attend the event, sip some wine and listen to the music. Connie Naylor said it was a beautiful day and they decided to come an enjoy the event. "We haven't seen each other in months," she said.
A variety of local businesses committed to sustainability were featured with their products on hand.
