Dry vegetation and high winds combine to make spring a dangerous time for brush and grass fires, especially in rural areas of Ashtabula County.
Spring is still three weeks away. but several grass fires have already occurred in the area and firefighters ask that people not burn brush this time of year because the danger to property, and potentially lives, is high.
Andover Fire Chief Allen Semai said his department responded to two brush fires last weekend.
“Be watchful of the state’s burn ban,” he said.
The burn ban officially goes into effect on March 1 and continues through May , from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and then comes back in October and November due to especially dangerous conditions with dry vegetation and potentially high winds.
Geneva Fire Chief David Shook said his department has fewer problems with grass fires this time of year, but had a major problem last fall when dry, windy conditions helped feed fires.
He said the department assisted on 15 brush fires over a two-day period in the Geneva area and surrounding communities.
“A little bit of wind. It doesn’t take much to blow those embers,” Shook said.
Brush fires were particularly troublesome in 2021, with several major fires in the Sheffield-Plymouth area and in Rome Township. Several firefighters were treated for exhaustion and heat issues.
“I think it is more stressful to fight a brush fire than a house fire,” said Rome Fire Chief Ed Koziol.
He said there was a highly labor intensive fire in 2021 that included multiple fire departments responding.
Koziol said the person who started the fire was prosecuted, fined and had to pay approximately $7,000 in retribution to the fire departments. Koziol said the person responsible was placed on probation and is still making payments to the departments.
“ODNR [Ohio Department of Natural Resources] will pursue it,” Koziol said.
He said it is important not to burn brush, and especially leaves, at this time of year.
Koziol said the chance of injuring a firefighter, or property owner, is possible with brush fires. He said the chance of damaging property is especially high this time of year if a brush fire gets away from firefighters
Firefighters said it is easy for a property owner to burn leaves, or brush, and have the fire get away from them quickly. Koziol said an acre of property can be claimed by fire quickly.
Personal safety can also be an issue.
Koziol said a property owner who burning last year fell and was burned as the fire spread.
