Colorful leaves blanket trees as the fall foliage season kicks into high gear.
A warm fall pushed the season back a bit, but colors are starting to show throughout northeastern Ohio.
Leaves reflected in ponds, on the sides of the seldom traveled roads and in trees in parks from Andover to Geneva are showing their color.
Many people photograph the colorful displays at Ashtabula County covered bridges, along the Lake Erie shoreline and even in their own backyards.
Children spend time leaping into carefully raked piles of leaves in neighborhoods throughout northeastern Ohio.
As Halloween approaches the orange of pumpkins will be complemented by the falling leaves on porches, front yards of homes from Conneaut to Andover.
The only downside to the beautiful displays is raking and bagging them before the snow flies.
