ASHTABULA — Colorful costumes and a man literally roasting chestnuts on an open fire brought the Christmas feel to Bridge Street on Saturday.
The Lift Bridge Community Association sponsored Santa Con to help continue the Small Business Saturday experience, held the Saturday after Thanksgiving, to highlight small businesses across the country.
Melody Shiflet, owner of Heartmade Boutique, said the Small Business Saturday was slow across the country. “It is a national event,” she said of Santa Con that seeks to continue to help small businesses.
Visitors were able to get raffle tickets at the event for merchandise at LBCA stores, Shiflet said. The grinch was also roaming Bridge Street.
“He [the grinch] stole our gift certificates, but he will bring them back,” she said.
Shiflet said small business Saturday sales were down $4 billion nationally. “I think it is inflation, and elections years are always bad,” she said.
Janice Powell, owner of Classic Finds on Bridge Street said the season has gone well so far. “We broke all of our records from last year,” Powell said.
Powell said the store has 90 percent of its products donated, and proceeds help fund causes to assist those with Autism.
Down the street, Gerald Giangola was busy roasting chestnuts on an open fire near the Ashtabula Lift Bridge as a fundraiser for the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club.
“We are actually getting repeat customers. This is our third week,” Kevin Grippi said of the Ashtabula Kiwanis Club’s efforts.
Members of Peoples Baptist Church also came to the harbor to brighten the spirit of shoppers with Christmas Carols.
“We get a lot of out of town visitors who want to get their picture taken with us,” Grippi said.
Kiwanis will roast chestnuts on Bridge Street next Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and the Peoples Baptist Church choir will perform at noon.
