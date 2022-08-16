A trio of projects are scheduled to start this week on state routes around Ashtabula County.
Bridge painting will take place on a number of overpasses from the Lake County line to Route 534 on Interstate 90, according to a press release from ODOT.
The project was scheduled to start on Monday, and will cause various daily lane closures.
In Monroe Township, Route 167 will be resurfaced from just west of Route 11 to Stanhope-Kelloggsville Road, causing lane closures throughout the project. It is scheduled to be completed in late September.
Route 534 in Geneva will be closed between Main Street and North Avenue through Friday for railroad crossing repairs. ODOT’s suggested detour is Route 531 to Route 45 to Route 20.
In addition to the new projects, work on Route 20 in Conneaut is on-going, with an expected completion date of the end of the month. Improvements to the intersection of Route 45 and Clay Street in Austinburg township are on-going, and are expected to be completed in late September.
Work on Route 84 between Brydle Road and the Pennsylvania line is also ongoing, and is expected to be completed in late September, according to ODOT.
