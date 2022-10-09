JEFFERSON — People came from near and far to experience the AshtabulaCounty Covered Bridge Festival on Saturday at various sites.
Country music, a parade and a connection to covered bridges were just a few of the draws for those who checked out the bridges or ventured to Giddings Park to view the festival parade or listen to music.
Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival Executive Director Ginger Whitehead said the rain on Friday made setting up a challenging experience, but the rain was gone by the time the festival got rolling at 10 a.m on Saturday.
Whitehead said the 2022 parade was not as big, as usual but things went well and there were some very creative floats. Ed and Shelby Jewett were grand marshals for the parade.
"It was good. The kids got to see some antique engines," said Jenna Beaver.
There are a variety of displays and entertainment options at most of the covered bridges throughout the county, Whitehead said.
Many people try to hit every covered bridge during the weekend while others picked their select few. Dave Viola, of the Western Reserve Harley Motorcycle Club, was preparing for a tour of nine or 10 bridges today.
He said he likes to try the tour to make sure his plans on maps connect with what GPS devices are telling him.
Jenna Adams, nationally known country music singer based in Nashville, performed on Saturday afternoon at the Covered Bridge Pavilion at Giddings Park. Festival organizers said a contingent of her fans from New York state were already at the park at 7 a.m. for the noon performance.
Whitehead said there were lots of festival visitors from all over the country. She said some Florida residents that had planned to come canceled because of hurricane recovery efforts.
Holly Davis, originally from Jefferson, returned for a high school reunion with her children Shelby, 3, and Nova, 5, all now of Sanford Fla. She was excited to attend the festival parade and also worked on a communal festival mural.
She said it was fun to actually watch the parade.
"I was (always) in the parade since I was a twirler at nine years of age," she said.
Whitehead said the vendors at Giddings Park have increased this year and there are displays at all but three of the county covered bridges. She said "Two Kings" are scheduled to play early on Sunday afternoon and "Thunder Creek" is scheduled to close things out at 2:30 p.m.
The Harpersfield Covered Bridge has been completely dismantled in a renovation effort so there are not any displays at the bridge this year.
