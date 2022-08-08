CONNEAUT – A city gathered on Saturday morning to remember a fallen soldier and honor his dedication to his nation.
Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker, who died in October 2019 in Georgia at Fort Stewart during a training accident, will be remembered for his service thanks to the efforts of family, friends and governmental leaders throughout the area.
A bridge just south of town on Route 7 was officially dedicated the Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker Memorial Bridge after family members started the ball rolling 18 months ago, said his father, Thomas Walker, also of Conneaut. State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur had a hand in making it happen.
“We started the project by calling Mr. Fowler [Arthur],” Walker said after the event that was attended by more than 100 people in a tent on the western side of the bridge that now bears Walker’s name.
Walker said his son wanted to be in the military from the time he was a small child.
“He was truly a man and he loved every day [working] for the military. That is why we have the country we have,” he said of his son’s dedication.
The brown sign denoting the memorial bridge will remind people of the dedication and the importance of sacrifice for our nation made by the military, said several speakers at the event.
Retired U.S. Army Col. Bill Kennedy, also a Conneaut resident, shared a history of the importance of the infantry, of which Walker was a member, in any war effort and the difficulty of training for dangerous jobs.
“They are preparing to deploy anywhere in the world on short notice,” Kennedy said.
He said the training missions are often difficult and dangerous, bringing context to the accident that killed Walker and two fellow soldiers.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski read a proclamation from the commissioners, honoring Walker’s service to his nation.
Conneaut City Manager Jim Hockaday said a tremendous amount of people stepped up to make the bridge dedication a reality. He said even those who did not know Walker will have a reminder of his service to his country when they drive over the bridge.
Veterans agencies, politicians, the Ohio Department of Transportation, businesses and many others were thanked by Hockaday and other speakers.
Taylor Walker, Thomas Cole Walker’s widow, said it has been a difficult three years but thanked area residents.
“Thank you for all your support. It still sucks after three years, but you have made it better,” she said.
Fowler Arthur said the bridge will help people remember Walker’s sacrifice, and the sacrifice of his family, for years to come.
Terry Moisio Jr., Taylor’s father, introduced all the speakers and shared his thoughts on the bravery of his daughter in facing such a tragedy with dignity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.