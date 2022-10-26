The possibility of dying of breast cancer has dropped significantly over the years as screening and treatment have improved, according to area doctors who deal with the disease on a regular basis.
Dr. Adeola Fakolade, a family physician at Ashtabula County Medical Center, said the survival rate for women with breast cancer is 99 percent over a five-year period. She said the screening and treatment procedures mean that breast cancer is not the death sentence it was many years ago.
Fakolade said she emphasizes “screening, screening, screening” with patients and if there is a history of breast cancer in the family a discussion about the possibility of genetic testing as a risk assessment is a potential option.
“A big part is early diagnosis,” she said of the increased survival rate for women with breast cancer.
The treatment for women with breast cancer has broadened significantly, Fakolade said. She said radical mastectomy was the main form of treatment many years ago but the options have widened significantly.
One of the significant advances in breast cancer treatment is immunotherapy, she said.
The treatments assist the body in fighting the disease itself. The process adjusts the immune system to fight cancer cells.
Dr. Amitabh Goel, a surgeon at UH Hospitals, agreed there have been many changes in breast cancer treatment over the years. He said one of the big benefits for area residents is more treatments available in Ashtabula County.
Goel said breast cancer surgery is done at UH Geneva, but patients from the county can get their follow-up treatment in Geneva or Conneaut due to the expansion of the Seidman Cancer Center.
Goel said a board of 15 to 20 doctors and other specialists work together on a “tumor board” that evaluates each patient before treatment options are finalized.
“They [the health care professionals] are from all over the [UH] system,” Goel said.
He said surgery techniques have improved drastically over the years as well, providing less-invasive options with less disfigurement.
Goel said the medical staff works hard to provide support for those dealing with breast cancer and also refer them for assistance to the SCC or other options to receive help in such a difficult time.
The need for annual mammograms for women over 40 can not be overemphasized, Goel said. He said women should schedule a mammogram even if they are not insured.
He said the annual Breast Cancer Walk, which took place recently at Geneva High School, raises funds to help women who can not afford a mammogram costs.
