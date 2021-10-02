SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Kassandra Nunez, 12, of Erie climbed an apple tree to get the best fruit possible on Saturday afternoon at Brant's Apple Festival.
"It's our first time here. ... We thought it would be good for the kids," said Michelle Nunez.
She said the family thought it would be good for the children to get outside in nature and learn a little about agriculture.
Parking was scarce as hundreds of people found their way to the apple orchard from all over the area.
"It is busy," said Jenn Diehl, co-owner of the orchard with her husband Brian.
Diehl said the event continues today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with hay rides, bounce houses, a photo area for family pictures and many other attractions. The orchard itself is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but activities are only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and include craft vendors.
The Diehls have owned the orchard for eight years and have had the festival for seven years, Jenn Diehl said. She said they have changed the festival over the years, adding events and removing others on a year-to-year basis.
Hay rides, tractor- and horse-led, are a center of activity as visitors get a tour of the orchards. Apple picking is also a key part of the festival weekend.
Meals are served inside as well with a wide variety of apples and cider available. Diehl said pulled pork sandwiches with apple butter sauce are a major drawing card for visitors.
Diehl estimated that about 70 percent of the people attending on Saturday have never been to the orchard.
"They are coming from Akron, Cleveland, Erie," she said.
"We have some outside sales to cut down on the wait," she said.
