Students preparing for state proficiency states can face an many challenges, including stress and anxiety regarding their performance on the tests.
Schools respond in a variety of ways to the challenges presented by the tests, mandated annually.
Braden Middle School got into the spirit on Thursday afternoon with the “Survivor Challenge,” designed to blow off some steam and prepare the students for upcoming state testing.
“The last few years the kids have had a lot of disruptions to their education,” said BMS Assistant Principal Ashley Brent.
She said the event was designed to get students motivated during a competition provide physical and mental challenges to remind them of the tests to come.
Rebecca Deak, a math teacher, helped organize the event that included a grand entry into the school’s auditorium complete with flags, uniforms and cheering.
“These tests are stressful on everybody. ... They had to have some fun and team building,” Deak said.
The Survivor Challenge was an idea the school tried successfully about 10 years ago following an educational seminar. Officials decided this year it was time to bring the event back.
Buckeye Area Local Schools Superintendent Patrick Colucci attended the event. He said the “Survivor Challenge” could help kids be more relaxed when it’s time for testing.
Colucci said Washington Elementary School had a similar event for students years ago. He said with all the recent challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, it is a nice program for the entire school.
“I think everyone needs this for their mental health,” he said.
Lakeside High School Principal Markiel Perkins said the school teaches to the standards to prepare the end-of-course exams. He said staff use an assessment to tool to diagnose where the students are in relation to existing standards and how their are growing in their knowledge.
“We use the data to drive our instruction and provide interventions for our scholars in order to best prepare them for the exams,” Perkins said.
“As far as relaxation and fun for our scholars, we have various school and club events year-round to enhance the school experience. We have school events planned after the tests such as the El Cinco De Mayo community concert celebration. That is one example of how we will wind down the year,” he said.
Perkins said the district is also spreading out the testing over a four-week period instead of conducting the tests all in one week.
“Our first test will be March 24, followed by April 14, 21 and 28. This will allow scholars to have time to prepare and decompress after the test they are scheduled to take. Most [students] do not take all the tests so this provides time to relax and prepare for any further testing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.