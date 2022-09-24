ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Loud cheering is a normal part of Friday night high school football games, but less so during classroom hours at Braden Middle School.
That changed on Friday afternoon as a deafening roar emanated from the school’s auditorium as students celebrated their four “houses” during an assembly to kick off a program to incentivize good behavior.
More than 400 students in sixth to eighth grades participated.
Kelly Vito, climate and culture coordinator for the Buckeye Local School District, said the school partnered with the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta to create a program to award good behavior traits such as kindness, empathy, integrity and perseverance.
Braden Middle School Principal Bill Billington said he hopes to make the program a regular part of the school’s fabric.
He said students were chosen randomly to be part of one of the four teams and the sixth graders were the final group announced during the ceremony on Friday.
Each student walked across the stage to signify being chosen for a particular “house” and each student was cheered loudly.
“Some of these kids have never been cheered,” Billington said.
The “houses” are basically teams that will compete throughout the year in a variety of games, challenges and fun experiences. During the entire process, however, the school hopes to model the positive behaviors, he said.
The four teams are entitled Altruismo, Amistad, Isibindi and Reveur. All teachers, and students, were wearing their house shirts, and assigned to a “house.”
“Other than sports, this will likely be one of the biggest highlights in all of Buckeye this year. We are trying to increase community support and spread the word that we are focusing only academics but explicitly teaching, modeling and rewarding students who choose to show traits like kindness, empathy, integrity and perseverance,” Vito said.
Billington told the students that teachers are carrying computers where they can file points for a child if they meet the criteria. He said students will be encouraged through the point system to exhibit good behavior.
He said special events will be held throughout the year and team celebrations may occur randomly when they are warranted.
“I have been to many assemblies and this is the loudest ever,” Billington told his students before dismissing them back to class.
The point totals will be kept throughout the school hear and a “cup” will be presented to the winning team in May, Billington said.
