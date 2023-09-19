ASHTABULA — A familiar no-cost, after-school program is coming to Ashtabula in October.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio plans to open a new club on Oct. 9 at Huron Primary School at the Ashtabula Lakeside Elementary Campus, 2300 Wade Ave.
The club will operate from 2-6 p.m. weekdays and serve youth in grades 3-12, said Diane Crumley, senior director.
“Boys and Girls Clubs are safe, fun places for kids to go after school, with a focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles and character development,” she said. “A free meal is provided to members each day.”
There is no charge to join the Club.
Children from the elementary campus will walk to the club, and a shuttle will drop off middle and high school students.
Parents will need to pick up children, but the AACS district will provide some busing home.
Member signups are now under way at www.bgcneo.org.
This will be BGCNEO’s 49th club in northeast Ohio and the first in Ashtabula County.
The organization was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. Two sites in Huron County have since opened.
“We are very excited to open a Club in Ashtabula County and serve the kids and working families in the community,” Crumley said. “The school system has been so supportive of this initiative. The after-school hours are the riskiest times for kids, and that’s when our clubs are open.”
Superintendent Lisa Newsome said the school district is excited to have this opportunity to help bring the Boys & Girls Club to Ashtabula.
“We are looking forward to this partnership to help serve the youth of Ashtabula County,” she said.
The school district will be supplying the daily meals in addition to providing space for the club and the shuttle service.
BGCNEO and the Ohio Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will fund operations.
BGCNEO is now in the process of hiring staff members for the new club. Job openings for this Club and others across the region can be found at www.bgcneo.org/careers/
Boys and Girls Clubs provide a good return on investment for communities, according to a University of Michigan study.
The study found that for every dollar invested in a club, $9.60 is returned to the community in cost savings, plus current and future earnings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.