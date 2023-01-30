ASHTABULA —A tweet born of disappointment took on a life of its own but brought a wonderful sense of fulfillment for Chelsea Banning, who greeted hundreds of people on Saturday at Pretty Good Books on Main Avenue.
Banning had only a few people show up for her book signing at the same store in December. A casual tweet about the experience went viral and drew thousands of tweets encouraging her to move forward as an author.
On Saturday afternoon the experience came full circle as more than 150 people waited outside the store just before doors were opened at 1 p.m., said Joe Zinski, who owns Pretty Good Books with his wife Sarah.
“I expected people to come but this is way far beyond [expectations],” Banning said before signing the next book and taking a picture with new fans.
Tom Suhar, an Ashtabula resident, was the only area book fan to show up at the original signing. He was able to get a note in his new book stating he was here on that December day.
Suhar said he is a friend of Joe Zinski and came to the original signing because he wanted to support the store.
“I was one of the ones who came the first [signing],” he said while standing out front of the store with Zinski.
He said he also likes to support local authors and artists.
“There is a lot of talent here,” he said of northeastern Ohio and the city of Ashtabula.
Banning’s historical fantasy book is entitled “Of Crowns and Legends.” Banning ran out of copies in the first 90 minutes, selling 40 books on Saturday. She made arrangements for people to purchase the book online and took pictures with fans.
Dozens were still waiting to talk with Banning more than an hour after the doors opened.
Many other authors were offered the opportunity to set up shop at the book store and more than 15 took advantage to show their latest works.
Several reported excellent sales at the event.
Many people gathered outside the store to chat with friends after making their way through the maze of authors.
“It was getting claustrophobic in there,” said Sam Hathy of Ashtabula.
He said he thought it was a neat event and hopes it helps the bookstore.
The Zinskis said the store, which opened in 2018, has faced tough times, especially during the pandemic. They said they are grateful for the support of the community.
