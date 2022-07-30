ORWELL — A book signing is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Orwell Public Library, with co-author Jeanine (Gabriel) Hansen answering questions about the process of writing, editing and self publishing, Hansen said.
The book. “Gabriels On the Go” is set in Grand Valley from 1967-77. The book is the fourth volume in an autobiographical series about RoseMary Quinn Gabriel. The story details her life in overcoming obstacles, Hansen said.
The book is for sale on Amazon. “Bring your copy to get an autograph! A limited number of books will be available for sale,” Hansen states in the press release.
The book talks about Gabriel juggling a family, work and a “rocky” marriage to fulfill her dream of becoming a snowshoe champion, Hansen said.
