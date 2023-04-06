GENEVA — Visitors to the Geneva Food Pantry will not only be able to get food, but also pick up a book at the same time.
Alexander Davis, a junior at Madison High School, made the “Little Library” his Eagle Scout project and a dedication ceremony was took place on Tuesday evening at the pantry along Route 20.
Davis said he has been in scouting about two years and has earned 35 merit pages. He said he just wanted to do something for the community and reached out to the food pantry.
Geneva Food Pantry Dioirector Nancy Deligianis said the pantry used to have books for people to take before the coronavirus pandemic changed how the pantry operates. She suggested a an outdoor library and Davis decided to follow through.
He said he and fellow scouts in Boy Scout Troop 750, based at the Geneva United Methodist Church and sponsored by the Geneva VFW, began working on the project in February.
It often takes Boy Scouts many years to complete enough merit badges, and the Eagle project, but Davis was focused, said Scoutmaster Geoff Lamphier, who took over the troop in January 2022.
He said the boy’s leadership was seen immediately and is helping the troop gain membership after dropping to just five Scouts during the pandemic. Lampheir said there are now 18 Scouts in the troop and they are looking for more.
Michael Davis, Alexander’s father, said he has helped with the troop the last two years and went to Philmont, a scout range in New Mexico, last year. He said Alexander’s time management and focus helped him achieve his goal so quickly.
“It is so wonderful. We thank Alexander so much. I think this far exceeds our expectations,” Deligianis said during the ceremony.
Nick Chesnes, a pastor at North Star church in Perry, said the books are an example of what Jesus said about doing things for others.
The “Little Library” was built under the direction of Alexander Davis as the scouts put the more than five-foot library together. Davis chose the colors from the Boy Scout uniform with the main part of the library tan, with green highlights and a red written title.
Deligianis said most people drive to the front door to load the food into cars and now the clients will be able to pick up a book as well. She said Davis led a book donation drive that ended with 1,800 books being collected.
Alexander Davis said he just made some calls and was able to get a wide variety of books for young and old alike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.