CONNEAUT — The body of a boater missing since June 24 in Lake Erie was found on Sunday by a fisherman, said Ashtabula County Coroner’s investigator Amber Stewart.
Ashtabula County Water Rescue Team Coordinator Ed Koziol said the body was found about three and a half miles north of the Conneaut breakwall and was picked up by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The man was identified as Howard Reames, 64, of Saybrook Township, who fell into the water from a fishing boat around 8:51 p.m. on June 24 while fishing with another man, according to Stewart and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The boat was located about four miles north of North Kingsville just west of Route 193, officials said at the time. Reames was not wearing a life jacket at the time but the other boater was wearing a flotation device.
The U.S. Coast Guard and at least six vessels from the Ashtabula County Water Rescue team spent much of the night June 24 looking for the man and continued for much of the day on June 25 without being able to find the man.
The search was called off late in the afternoon of June 25.
“His cause of death is still to be determined. He was sent to Cuyahoga County for an autopsy,” Stewart said.
At the time of the incident, North Kingsville Fire Chief Kevin Hubbard said the boater tried to hold on to the man who fell overboard, but was not able to do so. The boat and it’s occupant were taken to Conneaut late on June 24, Hubbard said.
The man was able to go home that night, Hubbard said.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. William Kelly urged all boaters to wear life preservers while on boats. He said that is especially true in the months of May and June as air temperatures may be in the 70s, or even 80s, but the water temperature can still be in the 60s and lead to hypothermia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.