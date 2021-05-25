WINDSOR TOWNSHIP — The body of an unidentified woman was found late on Monday afternoon.
Deputies were called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road at 5 p.m. on Monday for reports of a man walking naked in a field, according to a statement from the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies he found a dead body under a bridge.
Deputies found the body of a Black woman between 25 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and curly black hair on the creek bed, wrapped in a tarp. She was only wearing a red bra when she was found, according to the statement.
The body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and possible identification, according to the statement.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.
