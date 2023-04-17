ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Coroner's Office has identified the body found Friday inside a Harbor Avenue home as 48-year-old Chad Fitzer. Police said he had been missing since April 5.
He was last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue, police said.
Early last Friday, police executed a search warrant at the Harbor Avenue residence, where they discovered a deceased male inside, Chief Robert Stell said. Police believe he suffered one or more gunshot wounds, he said.
Police suspected foul play and arrested a female person of interest on unrelated charges, he said.
On Monday morning, Stell said officers are preparing charges to present to City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper. Officials won't release the name of the suspect until she is arraigned in Ashtabula Municipal Court, possibly this afternoon, according to a court official.
Ashtabula County Chief Coroner’s Investigator, Amber Stewart, said the body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
