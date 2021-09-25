ASHTABULA — A love of the game and a desire to honor the memory of an Ashtabula woman was the motivation for 24 bocce teams that descended on the Sons of Italy early Saturday morning.
The Columbus Avenue area was busy as the Izzi Bocce Tournament got underway at 9 a.m. at the Sons of Italy and fall softball was playing next door at Massucci Field.
"My mom [LuAnn Izzi] had passed away five years ago. She used to love watching us play the game so we decided why not have a tournament?" said Alex Izzi, who organized the event with Sarah Izzi.
Twenty-four teams accepted the invitation to attend the event from Cleveland, Youngstown and a large amount of players from Ashtabula, Alex Izzi said.
"The Sons of Italy came together," he said.
The beneficiary of the event will be the UH Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center at UH Conneaut Medical Center. He said he hopes the event will raise $5,000 to $6,000 for the project designed to bring more advanced cancer treatment to the area.
Sarah Izzi said it only took about two months to put together.
"We just thought we should do something for his mom," she said.
The Seidman Center project is designed to upgrade and expand cancer treatment services to better serve patients in Ashtabula County, according to UH Hospitals.
The hospital recently announced that $5,000 was raised for the project by the 10th annual Linda Varckette Joslin Memorial Golf Outing.
John Carlo Fasano was one of the many area residents playing in the tournament and was excited about the reason for playing.
"I grew up with her sons and my mom went to her [beauty salon]," he said.
Lisa Raffa said she is a friend of the family and enjoys playing bocce. She said she plays in a league with friends and was excited to honor LuAnn Izzi.
"I am also a supporter of cancer research," Raffa said.
Long-time friend Kathy Guerriero doesn't play the game but was happy to be at the event in memory of her friend.
"[She was] my best friend for 25 years," she said.
"It is a wonderful thing that Alex and Sarah did in her honor. She would be so happy with this event. I know she is looking down smiling," Guerriero said.
