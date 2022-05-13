Water temperatures are warming and the amount of boats in Ashtabula County marinas is starting to increase as boaters prepare for the summer season.
The Geneva State Park Marina is seeing boaters docking at their facilities with individuals prepping their boats for even warmer weather. New boat-washing technology will be available to improve the environment.
Lake temperatures are in the low 50s, so wisdom is needed because of the potential for hypothermia even though the air temperature might be in the 70s or even 80s this time of year.
Conneaut Port Authority workers have been preparing docks for boaters who will likely start coming in large numbers in the next several weeks.
Large equipment to move boats from land to water is getting good use at the Ashtabula Yacht Club, which hosts a large group of sailboats.
