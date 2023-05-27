As water temperatures slowly warm, area boaters are getting their vessels ready for the summer season on the water.
Early season boaters have been out on Lake Erie for many weeks, but many boats have been placed in marinas during the last week as Memorial Day weekend came closer by the minute.
Geneva State Park Marina reported dock sales went quickly and many could be seen at their docks this week as sun beat down on the area and people walked their dogs on the surrounding trails.
Conneaut Public Dock workers are collecting fees for the hundreds of fishermen who frequent the Conneaut port for access to Lake Erie every summer.
Sutherland Marine equipment was busy on Tuesday in Ashtabula as boats were carried by a large moveable crane and then were placed in the water.
Motorists are also getting used to the Ashtabula Lift Bridge schedule with traffic disrupted every half hour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.