The 2022 boating season got off to a chilly start, but many boats are heading onto area rivers, streams and of course, Lake Erie.
One of the biggest dangers of early season boating is the chilly lake temperatures that are easily forgotten when air temperatures rise into the 80s.
“The water is still cold [in the 60s this time of year],” said U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain’s Mate 2 Eddie Williams, who is stationed at the Fairport Harbor station. “It is really easy to get hypothermia.”
Williams said boaters should make sure they have all the necessary supplies and safety gear on board. He said life jackets, safety flares and communications equipment are extremely important.
U.S. Coast Guard personnel will board boats and talk with boaters about regulations. He said the purpose is not to punish anyone but to make sure people have the proper safety equipment on board.
Williams said the U.S. Coast Guard works with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to coordinate state boating regulations.
The ODNR website indicates no child under 10 years of age can be on a boat with out a flotation device.
“Be sure to check the U.S. Coast Guard approval label before purchasing a life jacket. Not all life jackets are for all ages or all people,” he said.
Visual distress signals are an important component for boating safety in case of an emergency and boater safety courses are essential for the safe operation of boats, according to the ODNR.
Williams said the U.S. Coast Guard works with local sheriff’s departments and police departments as well.
Another safety consideration is for boaters to call the closest U.S. Coast Guard station and not 911, Williams said. He said a 911 call can create unnecessary delays in a life-or-death situation on the water.
