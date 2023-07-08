GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE — Two boaters were rescued Saturday night after their boat capsized off of Breakwater Beach, said Lt. Alex Pope of the Geneva-on-the-Lake Fire Department.
“At approximately 8:40 p.m. we were dispatched for a capsized boat with two people on the top,” Pope said.
He said Geneva Fire Department also responded to the Geneva State Park Marina and a boat from the GFD was launched from the marina with a person from each department on board.
Pope said the boat was located between a half- and three-quarters of a mile off shore. He said the boaters were placed in the Geneva boat and then transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard vessel that brought the boat and the two boaters to shore.
Pope said the boaters were evaluated and both were able to leave to go home from the marina. He said the boaters called 911 after their vessel capsized and were able to maintain contact with the rescuers by phone.
Pope said the boaters used a flashlight that helped emergency workers to see them. He said he didn’t know where the boaters were from.
Pope said he believed a wave capsized the boat during a hard rainstorm that occurred just before the call came in to the station.
