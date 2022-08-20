JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved 30 issues for the Nov. 8 general election ballot and discussed board procedures relating to candidates on Friday morning.
Ashtabula County Board of Elections member Chris Newcomb questioned the legitimacy of an executive session from earlier this month. He asked Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole for a legal opinion on complaints regarding candidates directly related to board members.
O’Toole asked what Newcomb was looking for and he said he would like a review of board policy relating to whether a board member should be present for an executive session that affects a relative directly.
All members indicated the present policy of board members recusing themselves from voting on any item directly affecting them has been appropriate but Newcomb wanted more clarity regarding executive sessions.
The Board of Elections also approved a large amount of renewal levies, a few replacements and one additional levy. Four liquor options will also be on the ballot.
The Ashtabula County District Library has a 1.25-mill, 10-year replacement levy for current expenses on the ballot.
Ashtabula Township voters will see four levies from township entities, including the renewal of a .5-mill, five-year operating expenses levy for the Ashtabula Township Park District, which includes city and township voters. Voters in Ashtabula Township but outside of the city will also decide on three levy renewals including a 2-mill, five-year fire and EMS levy; a 1-mill, five-year cemetery levy and a .5-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy.
Austinburg Township voters will have to make a choice on a two mill, five year roads and bridges renewal, and Conneaut voters will make a decision on a five-year, 4.75-mill replacement and increase levy for roads and bridges.
Dorset Township voters will see a one-mill, five-year fire and EMS renewal levy on the ballot, and Geneva-on-the-Lake voters must decide on a .9-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy.
The Geneva Township Park District is seeking .28-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses and capital improvements and Harpersfield Township is seeking the renewal of a 1.5-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy.
The Jefferson Area Local School District is seeking a continuing 4.5-mill current expenses renewal levy and the Jefferson Emergency Rescue District voters will decide on the replacement of a 3.5-mill, five-year operating expenses levy.
Jefferson Township, excluding the village, hopes to pass a 2-mill, five-year levy for fire and EMS services.
Kingsville Township voters will make a decision on a one mill, five year replacement and increase levy for cemeteries, and New Lyme Township voters will vote on a 1.5-mill, five- year renewal for fire and EMS.
Pierpont Township voters face a 2.5-mill, five-year fire and ambulance service renewal. Plymouth Township officials hope voters will approve a 1.5-mill, five-year roads and bridges renewal.
Voters in Richmond Township will decide on a 1.5-mill, five-year fire and EMS levy.
Roaming Shores officials are seeking the replacement and increase of a 5-mill continuing police levy and Rock Creek voters are being asked to support the renewal of a .96-mill, five-year operating expenses levy and a 1-mill, five-year operating expenses levy.
Sheffield Township voters are also being asked to support renewals of a 2-mill, five-year fire and EMS renewal levy and a 2.5-mill, five-year roads and bridges renewal levy.
Trumbull Township officials are seeking the renewal of a 3-mill, five-year roads and bridges levy, and Windsor Township voters will decide on a new 1-mill, five-year levy for parks and recreational purposes.
Two Sunday sale liquor options will be on the ballot for a Circle K in Ashtabula and Kris R. Tetrick in Austinburg Township.
Red Hawks Landing is seeking a permit for liquor sales, including Sunday, in Pierpont Township and Centerra Co-op is hoping to get the same option in Wayne Township.
A petition for a liquor permit at the Rome Township VFW was declined due to the lack of valid signatures.
In other business, Truesdell moving was approved for ballot transport services for the Nov. 8 election at a rate of $5,000, and the board approved a contract for $42,000 to a contractor to handle mail in voting and a separate company to handle the printing of ballots at a cost of $42,000 with a plus or minus 5 percent stipulation, said ACBD Director John Mead.
