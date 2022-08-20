Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.