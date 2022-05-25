JEFFERSON — On Tuesday morning, the Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved provisional and 10 day absentee ballots from the primary election earlier this month.
Five provisional ballots that were cast in the May primary were rejected. One ballot was rejected because the voter had already cast an absentee ballot. Two were rejected because the voters were not registered, and another two were rejected because the voters were at the wrong polling place.
Board of Elections Chair Isaac Arthur said it is not uncommon for people to vote absentee, then not be sure if the vote was counted and try to vote in person.
The remaining provisional ballots were approved, including one where a voter mistakenly wrote this year instead of the year he was born on a line for his birth year. That is not uncommon, and the voter did have sufficient other information, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
There was no intent to deceive and the vote could be legally accepted, Board Of Elections Chair Isaac Arthur said.
A total of 81 provisional ballots were approved.
Twelve 10 day absentee ballots were also approved. The ballots were postmarked by Election Day, and were received within ten days of the primary election, Mead said.
Three 17-year-olds voted in the May primary, Mead said. People who are 17 but will be 18 at the time of the general election can vote for candidates in the primary election, he said.
Frye said there were no systemic issues in the May primary. Poll worker training is continuing, he said.
“Over half of our poll workers have less than a couple elections under their belt,” Frye said.
Frye said board staff is considering having the moving company that helps the BoE move equipment set up some Ashtabula city polling locations.
Mead informed board members that the generator for the board office had been delivered.
The power company now needs to hook up the generator and do some testing, Mead said.
Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to certify the results of the election.
