JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Elections approved a number of motions on Friday morning, preparing for the August special election.
The Board of Elections approved machine allocations for the August election.
Polling locations will remain the same as they were in May, Board of Elections Chair Isaac Arthur said.
The ballot will include state representative and state central committee, Arthur said.
The election is needed because legal disputes over redistricting made it impossible for the races to be on the May primary ballot.
Board of Elections Deputy Director Charlie Frye said the only contested races are for the Republican nomination for the 65th state house district, and Republican state central committee man and woman.
Ballots will cost the same as they did for the May primary, $.29 per ballot, Board of Elections Director John Mead said.
The board also approved using Truesdell Moving setting up some polling locations. The company will also move election equipment.
In the future, the Board of Elections will also be transitioning from voting booths to tables with privacy screens via attrition, Mead said.
“The ballot booths that we have right now, we priced them out, they were $275 a piece,” Frye said.
Mead said the price was ridiculous.
Frye said many polling locations currently have tables where people can vote, with no privacy screen.
Board member Jeff Magyar asked if there had been any privacy complaints.
Frye said there have not been any privacy complaints.
