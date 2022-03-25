JEFFERSON — Bluegrass fans can mark their calendars for Sept. 10 as the Jefferson Bluegrass Festival is scheduled to return to Giddings Park.
The village of Jefferson is partnering with organizers to bring back the festival to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and provide music fans a day of fun.
Plans were discussed at a recent recreation department meeting and a second planning session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 2.
Jefferson Clerk/Treasurer Patricia Fisher said $5,150 in sponsorships for the event had been raised. Committee members said they hoped to continue to "pound the pavement" to get more sponsors.
Six bands are scheduled for the event that is planned from 1 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, said Larry Covey, who is helping arrange the event.
"It would be nice to pull 1,000 people," he said.
The festival drew about 500 people last year with four bands performing.
"All the bands have followings that watch them wherever they go," Covey said.
Two nationally known Bluegrass bands are scheduled to come to the festival this year with the Kevin Prater Band being the "headline" band and Family Sowell also being featured, Covey said. He said the Kevin Prater Band performs all over the United States and Canada.
Covey said the Wills Creek Band, based in southern Ohio, and the Denision University Bluegrass Band will also perform. He said his band, Falcon Grass, will also perform and another band will be added to the slate.
Covey said he appreciates all the help the village of Jefferson has provided to make the festival a reality.
Jefferson Village Manager Pasquale Martuccio said the event will also honor those killed in the terrorist attacks in 2001. More details will become available closer to the event.
