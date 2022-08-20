over the yearsWAYNE TOWNSHIP — The annual Wayne Bluegrass Festival has moved, but an undying commitment to bluegrass music keeps them coming back for more at the Ashtabula County Engine Club grounds.
The event initially took place at two other sites in Wayne before setting in its current home in the early 2000s.
Jim Peska Jr. came by his love of bluegrass after his father and grandfather gave him an early introduction into the music.
After playing for many years friends, suggested he start a bluegrass festival, so he did.
"This is my 32nd year," he said.
Peska said many of his customers come back year after year. He said 65 to 70 people are camping on the grounds. He said admission was $30 for the whole weekend or $10 for Friday or $20 for Saturday.
"You can't even go out to dinner for $30," Peska said with a laugh.
Six bands attended the two-day festival including Coney Carver and the Rainbow Mountain Boys, Hidden Drive, Open Highway, Brian Holbrooks and Poor Bottom Grass and Caney Creek.
The festival got off to a good start on Friday evening, said Peska.
"It was probably one of the biggest Fridays ever," he said.
Visitors became family, returning year after year.
The event coordination starts early, months ahead of time.
"I start booking my bands around the holidays in November or December," Peska said.
Vickie Putnam, of Warren, is a big fan of Carver. She was excited when he took time to take a picture with her between concerts.
"He's awesome," she said, crediting not only his musical talent but the fact that he is a good person.
Carver has been playing bluegrass music for 62 years. He did have to take a forced break in 2017 after he had a mild stroke.
After three years his band, and fans, urged him to return ... and he did.
"It is just so much fun. The fun part is the people," he said.
Carver said he grew up in Red Brook Springs, Tenn., and moved to Akron in 1954 and worked creating military blimps for Goodyear. He said he moved on to a 25-year career in retail sales, but the music continued.
A canopy pavilion provides cover for the fans if it rans, while others sit in the sun on lawn chairs as the musicians play their favorite tunes.
