MONROE TOWNSHIP — A big weekend lies ahead for Black Rock and Adventure Park and Campground with the opening of the facility for a series of concerts and camping.
On Thursday morning BRAPC owners Melissa Light and Kyle Krieg were surrounded by partners, area business leaders and elected officials to celebrate the opening of the Weaver Road operation.
“We are looking forward to being a great business opportunity and an asset to Conneaut and Monroe Township,: said Roger Martin, director of security, who opened a ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce.
The facility will not only be a concert venue but a place to enjoy primitive or RV camping, Martin said.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Kathryn Whittington read a proclamation welcoming the facility as well as a certificate provided by U.S. Rep. David Joyce.
“The chamber would like to welcome you. ... It has been very, very exciting,” said Wendy DuBey, executive director of the CACC.
Jeff Fees, a local resident who is the organization’s director of entertainment, said the group was able to put together entertainment for the Memorial Day weekend with several local and national acts concluding 9 p.m. Sunday evening with a Dylan Scott performance.
Lawn seating will be available for the concerts and food trucks will be available. Martin said there are trails for all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts to use.
