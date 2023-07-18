JEFFERSON — Jefferson Village Mayor Brian Diehl had a surprise visitor Sunday night.
“I wondered what the racket was on the bird feeder,” he said. “I turned on the lights and saw a black bear.”
The sighting occurred at 10:15 p.m. outside Diehl’s home on the west side of the village.
Ohio’s bear population is estimated to be anywhere from 50-100 individual bears, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
June and July are the peak times to see black bears, according to ODNR website.
The mother bears have booted their male offspring out, and at the same time, the males start to think about mating, according to ODNR.
Most black bears range in size from 100 to 400 pounds, are 5 to 6 feet in length and average 3 feet high at the shoulder. The majority of bears in Ohio weigh between 125-250 pounds, and are juvenile male bears.
In the past few years, a black bear sow and her cubs have been spotted and caught on camera in Ashtabula County, near the Pennsylvania line.
Two years ago, a black bear rummaged through a Plymouth Township resident’s beehives, looking for honey.
According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, black bears were even more common years ago in the Buckeye State.
“Unfortunately, unregulated hunting and habitat loss rendered bears extirpated from Ohio by 1850,” according to ODNR website. “Today, Ohio is again home to a small, but growing population of black bears.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.