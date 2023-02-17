MORGAN TOWNSHIP — The Great Backyard Audubon Bird Count is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Dr. James K. Bissell Nature Center.
Chuck Fletcher is scheduled to lead the event as similar bird counts are held across the United States. The National Audubon Society has been sponsoring these events for 20 years and collecting data to determine the health of various bird species.
Fletcher will describe how the monitoring is done and how an individual can register and report the data. The center is located at 3937 Callender Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.