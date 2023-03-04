JEFFERSON — Bissell Maple Farm was running on all cylinders on Saturday morning, providing pancakes, music and tours of the facility.
The business, located in Jefferson near the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, is a stop on the Maple Madness Tour that occurs on March 4 and March 11 and highlights maple syrup production throughout the state.
The tour has dozens of stops in northeastern and north-central Ohio, but Bissell Maple Farm is the only Ashtabula County stop still on the tour. A variety of area operations were featured over the years.
Nate Bissell has a part of the tour for about 20 years, he said while sampling coffee at his operation that has expanded significantly and focuses on maple syrup production.
Zach Kortyka, production manager at the facility, said there are 6,790 taps on trees at Beaumont Scout Camp. He said the company works with the camp and creates a "highway" that gets the sap from trees to a storage area.
The trees are usually tapped in early February and then the process becomes weather dependent. The weather in northern Ohio has cooperated, but not so much 50 miles south, Bissell said.
"[The season] has been really good. We have perfect weather," he said.
The cool weather keeps the sap running after warm temperatures start the process.
Bissell said 2,000 trees are tapped at the family farm in Trumbull Township, where the operation started many years ago.
"[The maple tour] is something I love doing," he said.
Extra seating has been added for people eating pancakes and sausage and the store is open for business. Samples are also available for the visitors to the business.
One of the new aspects of the business is selling large quantities of syrup, 3,000 pounds a time, he said. The "totes" are sent in cardboard around a storage bag, Bissell said. He said he works with a variety of partners selling syrup including Meijer grocery stores.
"This is where all the magic happens," Kortyka said as he maneuvered a tour through the facility. He said the bottling facility can fill 30 bottles a minute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.