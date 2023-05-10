PAINESVILLE — Lots of prize-winning chickens and ducks flocked to the Western Reserve Poultry Show on Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The club hosted its fourth Sanctioned Poultry Show, garnering several members winning blue ribbons. The event was free and open to the public.
Show secretary, Erica Elliott, won the honor of Grand Champion Bantam Call Duck with her Black East India Old Duck, as well as Reserve Champion Waterfowl and Champion Bantam Duck.
Keegan McGorry took home Champion Youth Waterfowl and Reserve Champion Youth Bantam with her White Call Old Drake.
During the show, poultry breeders from Ashtabula County, and as far away as New York and New Jersey, competed for points under their designated national clubs. For example, each participant who enters a call duck and either wins or is a reserve champion of each show will get points toward the National Call Duck Association competition.
At the end of the year, the association announces winners and awards trophies and money offered through the American Poultry Association and American Bantam Association.
The Western Reserve Poultry Club is organized by several local chicken fanciers, including James G. Elliott Jr., president, of Geneva.
“Western Reserve poultry is always looking for good volunteers,” Erica Elliott said.
Western Reserve thanks Boy Scouts Troop No. 280 of Lake County and the Uniontown Poultry Association for helping with the show.
