By BRIAN HAYTCHER
The Western Reserve Greenway Trail runs from the shores of Lake Erie south into Trumbull County.
The North Shore Trail, opened in 2021, runs from Walnut Beach in Ashtabula, south along city roads to a bike lane along West Avenue.
At West Avenue, it joins the Western Reserve Greenway Trail, which travels south to the Ashtabula/Trumbull county line.
The trail through Ashtabula County is about 33 miles long, said Antoinette Swegheimer, administrator of the Ashtabula County Metroparks.
“And that goes from Walnut Beach to Trumbull county,” she said.
Zachary Svette, executive director of the Trumbull County Metroparks, said a section of the Western Reserve Greenway trail is closed, between Hyde Oakfield Road and Mahan Denman Road. There is an on-road detour for a section of trail that failed, Svette said.
The trail continues south past Warren, then there is a four mile gap between Warren and Niles, then a bike trail continues south into Mahoning County, Svette said.
“In Trumbull County, you can go in two different directions and get some good milage in,” Svette said.
The Western Reserve Greenway and North Shore trails are part of a larger proposed system running from Lake Erie to the Ohio River, called the Great Ohio Lake to River Trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.