JEFFERSON — More than 1,000 bicyclists are scheduled to arrive in Jefferson on June 17 and plans to host them are going well, said Arlene Rice, who is coordinating the event locally.
Riders from the 34th Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure will mark camping and parking areas June 16 at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, where the bikers will sleep for several nights.
The non-profit group sponsors bicycle events annually and this will be the first time the organization has come to Ashtabula County.
The cyclists are scheduled to camp at the fairgrounds on June 17, 18 and 19 and then move on for several more days of riding in to other areas of northeast Ohio.
Two lengthy rides are scheduled to occur in Ashtabula County.
“We definitely could use more freelance volunteers,” Rice said in an email. “The information booth needs to be staffed during all daylight hours on Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning.”
She said extra volunteers are also needed for miscellaneous unanticipated needs that arise and to mange the breakfast service.
The Ashtabula Bike Club, under the direction of Karen Waid, is coordinating the volunteers, Rice said.Volunteers can contact karenwaid@gmail.com if interested.
“The routes are being finalized this coming week. The route designer is driving each route to look for safety issues and to check road conditions,” Rice said.
She said area residents will soon likely notice various colored arrows on the road to assist riders in following the course.
The routes will eventually be uploaded to global positioning systems and shared with area law enforcement.
“If hazardous intersections are noted, GOBA hires off duty law enforcement to help guide the flow of traffic,” Rice said.
“Our riders are encouraged to explore dining and tourist opportunities by foo, bicycle or car,” she said.
A 58-mile tour of western Ashtabula county is scheduled for June 18 to be followed by opening ceremonies at Giddings Park. A celebration is scheduled for that evening and is open to the public, allowing area residents to interact with the bicyclists, Rice said.
Four Kings & Queen, a Motown band, will perform and food will be available in numerous spots surrounding the park.
The Monday ride is scheduled to traverse the eastern part of Ashtabula County. There will be a catered dinner on Monday evening at the Expo building at the fairgrounds, followed by a wine tasting with music provided by Alex Bevan. It is only open to the riders, Rice said.
The riders will continue their journey of northeastern Ohio on June 20 but will return to pick up their cars on June 24.
More than 23 churches, civic organizations and businesses have committed to assist the operation, Rice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.